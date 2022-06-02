Surrey Provincial Court. (Black Press Media files)

Surrey Provincial Court. (Black Press Media files)

Langley Mountie charged with uttering threats, breach of trust

Prosecutors would say nothing about the circumstances that led to the charges

A Langley Mountie has been charged with breach of trust and uttering threats related to an incident that took place last summer.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the two charges have been approved against Langley RCMP Const. Patrick Sean Malone on June 2.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on July 6, 2021 in Langley.

The Prosecution Service did not release any other details about the incident.

Malone is expected to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on June 30.

The announcement of charges did not say whether the incident took place when Malone was on or off duty.

The charges were approved by a Crown Counsel lawyer who had not had any previous connection to Malone.

Another announcement, of a charge against a Surrey RCMP officer, Const. Jagjeet Bassan, was also approved on June 2, but for an unrelated on-duty incident on June 4, 2021. Bassan was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

READ ALSO: Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable after high speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtLangley RCMP

Previous story
Prime minister signs historic land claim settlement with Alberta First Nation
Next story
2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

Just Posted

Major David MacPherson (Special to The News)
New man in charge of Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Craig Jones, co-owner of Wanstalls, holds an AR15 variant, when they were legal to sell, with two Glock 22’s in the foreground. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge gun shop selling out of pistols as coming freeze announced

The Pitt Meadows Day Parade is also a big city water fight. (The News files)
Mayor expecting crowds at 81st annual Pitt Meadows Day

A free family block party is being thrown by the CEED Centre Society. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge society to throw free family block party