The one-acre property at 27214 Fraser Hwy. is in the process of being bought, which resulted in the shutdown of the Alder Inn’s show lounge this past weekend. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

The only strip bar remaining in Langley – at the Alder Inn – has shut its doors this past weekend.

Since 1957, the hotel, liquor store, bar, and show lounge, advertised as a “Western-style saloon,” has operated on the corner of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street in downtown Aldergrove.

As early as Saturday, a visit to the the Alder Inn revealed its bar and show lounge had been shut down.

Gary Sangha, who’s “been operating in the community for 29 years now,” said the building is in the process of being sold. He clarified, however, that he will keep his liquor licence and will continue to operate the liquor store on the site as a lease for the “foreseeable” future.

The closure of the show lounge is being met as good news by some in the community, local mother and business owner Alana O’Connor among them.

Every Tuesday night during what was publicized as “amateur night” on a sign outside the Inn – women as young as 19 were able to dance on stage with poles as bar-goers watched.

Exotic dancers were on stage otherwise, every weekday, from noon until 11 p.m. On weekends the pole dancing shows went past midnight.

O’Connor has worried about the goings on of the bar since she first set up Book N’ Bean cafe just down the street in 2016.

“No mother looks down at their infant daughter and says ‘I hope you’ll make great pole dancer one day’,” O’Connor shared, after hearing of the shutdown. “As mothers, we want more than this for our daughters.”

She’s not alone.

“It’s been very much a concern of the community, that establishment,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove’s community police liaison, told the Aldergrove Star.

The bar has “outlived its purpose within the community,” Neuman added.

Previous story
Maple Ridge has resident excluded from Anita Place
Next story
Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Pity the poor Maple Ridge motorist

Government to used to tapping into drivers’ wallets

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

Maple Ridge has resident excluded from Anita Place

Dwayne Martin has agreed to a timeline that will see him leave the encampment.

Letter: ‘More work to do on Highway 7’

‘But rock and ditches make it challenging.’

Looking Back: Searching for Pitt Lake gold

‘Facts and fantasy in the Legend of Slumach.’

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

The dinosaur figures once graced the theme park but were destined for Chilliwack fundraiser

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Most Read