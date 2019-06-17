Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

The one-acre property at 27214 Fraser Hwy. is in the process of being bought, which resulted in the shutdown of the Alder Inn’s show lounge this past weekend. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The only strip bar remaining in Langley – at the Alder Inn – has shut its doors this past weekend.

Since 1957, the hotel, liquor store, bar, and show lounge, advertised as a “Western-style saloon,” has operated on the corner of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street in downtown Aldergrove.

As early as Saturday, a visit to the the Alder Inn revealed its bar and show lounge had been shut down.

Gary Sangha, who’s “been operating in the community for 29 years now,” said the building is in the process of being sold. He clarified, however, that he will keep his liquor licence and will continue to operate the liquor store on the site as a lease for the “foreseeable” future.

The closure of the show lounge is being met as good news by some in the community, local mother and business owner Alana O’Connor among them.

Every Tuesday night during what was publicized as “amateur night” on a sign outside the Inn – women as young as 19 were able to dance on stage with poles as bar-goers watched.

Exotic dancers were on stage otherwise, every weekday, from noon until 11 p.m. On weekends the pole dancing shows went past midnight.

O’Connor has worried about the goings on of the bar since she first set up Book N’ Bean cafe just down the street in 2016.

“No mother looks down at their infant daughter and says ‘I hope you’ll make great pole dancer one day’,” O’Connor shared, after hearing of the shutdown. “As mothers, we want more than this for our daughters.”

She’s not alone.

“It’s been very much a concern of the community, that establishment,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove’s community police liaison, told the Aldergrove Star.

The bar has “outlived its purpose within the community,” Neuman added.