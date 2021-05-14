Transport 2050 is TransLink’s largest ever public engagement. (TransLink, Special to The News)

Last day to take TransLink’s planning survey

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents can have a say in Transport 2050

This is the last day, May 14, for the public to take a survey that is part of TransLink’s largest-ever public engagement.

Transport 2050, the region’s next 30-year transportation strategy will shape the future of how we move and live, covering all modes of transportation, says the transportation authority.

In Phase 1 of the engagement, members of the public shared their values, concerns, priorities, and ideas for the future.

Now, in Phase 2, TransLink is proposing new transportation goals and three actions that could transform the region: people-first streets, rapid transit, and automated vehicles.

Public input will help inform the comprehensive strategy under development. For more information, see the Phase 2 Discussion Guide.

People-first streets that invite walking, biking, and rolling: Through the pandemic we’ve really come to value our space, and more cities are exploring how to make the streets safer for active transportation. What do you think about changing the way we use space in the region?

Fast and frequent rapid transit that’s a competitive choice for most longer trips: Rapid transit gets you to where to want to go. TransLink is considering how to expand the region’s rapid transit network by several hundred kilometres.

Automated vehicles that provide convenient access to car trips, without adding to congestion: Cars driven by computers are coming. They could make transportation safer, more efficient, and accessible. But if we don’t manage automated vehicles, we could clog up the streets. Do you support TransLink’s vision for automated vehicles?

Help shape the future of how we move and live, take the survey.

Later on this year, TransLink will offer a draft strategy, with a full list of actions.

For more information see Transport2050.ca

