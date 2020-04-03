Ridge Meadows RCMP (File photo)

‘Less traffic does not make safe driving less important,’ says Ridge Meadows inspector

RCMP warn against excessive speeding after two caught driving almost 50 km/hr over limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding the public that it is not OK to pretend to be a race car driver just because there is slightly less traffic on the roads.

Their road safety target team caught two speeders travelling 49 km/hr over the speed limit on Thursday (April 2).

The first incident occurred in the early afternoon when a black Kia Rio, was travelling 119 km/hr on Golden Ears Way, a 70km/hr zone.

READ MORE: More speeding drivers getting towed in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

“The driver was stopped and issued a 4 month driving prohibition notice and the vehicle was impounded,” said Inspector Aaron Paradis.

“A subsequent check on the driver revealed he had an outstanding warrant and the man was arrested.”

At around 6:15 p.m. the team stopped a blue Dodge Durango SUV travelling 129km/hr eastbound on the Lougheed Highway, a 80 km/hr zone.

“The vehicle turned out to be from a rental company and the driver’s “Class 5” license had been issued only 1 month prior,” said Paradis.

“The driver received a violation notice of excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded.

“With most people respecting ‘stay at home’ practise during this COVID-19 crisis there is less traffic on our roads,” Paradis added.

“For those of us who do need to be on our roads, less traffic does not make safe driving less important.

“Let’s not all work so hard to get through this crisis only to potentially have a tragic outcome due to speeding.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
