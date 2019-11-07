Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen in his office as he meets with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal winners and losers gathering in Ottawa today after party loses majority

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats

Re-elected, newly elected and even defeated Liberal MPs will gather today on Parliament Hill for the first time since Canadians clipped the wings of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in last month’s election.

The two-hour get-together is not a formal caucus meeting, just a chance to congratulate winners and commiserate with losers.

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats — 13 shy of a majority in the House of Commons.

The party was shut out entirely in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Trudeau does not face a potential revolt over his leadership, but returning Liberal MPs do expect him to make some changes.

Among them; paying more attention to the views of caucus, bringing more diverse voices into his inner circle, returning to more positive messaging, and concentrating more on communicating the Liberal government’s successes on the economic front.

READ MORE: Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels
Next story
Homicide detectives investigate after two Ontario boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

Just Posted

Maple Ridge conservation group takes legal action against city

ARMS says proposed riverfront subdivision threatens salmon habitat

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge honours 100-year-old Second World War gunner

Fred Moritz was awarded a medal by King George IV for taking down a German night fighter plane

New banners honour Pitt Meadows veterans

Family members appreciate display for Remembrance Day service

Maple Ridge girl relays a soldier’s love story

Sydney Colpitts was so moved by her great grandparents’ courtship that she shared it in a poem

Pitt Meadows Day to be managed by the city

New committee to be formed in the coming months

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

Most Read