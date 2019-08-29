Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals commit $1.5M to help universities tackle on-campus sexual violence

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources

The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality, says the money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem.

Earlier this year, Monsef asked an advisory committee to develop national standards to hold universities and colleges to account when it comes to addressing gender-based violence.

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources and oversight needed to make them work.

The Liberal government committed $5.5 million over five years towards the initiative in the 2018 federal budget, which also came with a threat.

The budget said that beginning this year, the federal government would consider holding back funding from institutions that are not putting “best practices addressing sexual assaults on campus” into place.

ALSO READ: #MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

ALSO READ: B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis relieved of duties, reported missing
Next story
UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Just Posted

Businesses emptied after gas line break

Early Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Full slate in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

NDP nominate newcomer on Wednesday

Burrards best not good enough to beat Shamrocks for WLA championship

Maple Ridge team fell to Shamrocks in five games

More talk about a Pitt Meadows pool

Four possible locations, says mayor

Powerful film on stigma, homelessness and addiction coming to Maple Ridge

Us and Them is on a North American tour

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Saddle up for Interior Provincial Exhibition

Popular Armstrong fair attracts people from all over B.C., underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Most Read