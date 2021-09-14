Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of the drive-thru lane where Suminder (Ali) Grewal was fatally shot on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nick Greenizan file photo)

Life sentences for 2019 shooting death of Hells Angel in South Surrey

No chance of parole for 20 years for Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong

A pair of young men charged in the shooting death of a Hells Angel member in South Surrey two years ago have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong learned their penalty Friday (Sept. 10) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The men, both born in 1998, were arrested on Aug. 2, 2019, in connection with the shooting of Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal.

The 43-year-old was gunned down at approximately 9:20 a.m. that day, while he was sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru, in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

Police said at the time that two suspects arrested later that day in two separate locations had fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot.

Initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing, Powery-Hooker and De Jong pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Their sentences also included a mandatory lifetime firearms prohibition.


