LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

LifeLabs unable to confirm if Maple Ridge clients affected by data breach

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customes, majority in B.C. and Ontario

LifeLabs said it cannot say how many people in Maple Ridge were affected by a recent data breach that saw up to 15 million customers’ data potentially accessed as the investigation is ongoing, according to the organization.

Charles Brown, president and CEO of LifeLabs, wrote an open letter to customers on Dec. 17 that explained the company had suffered a cyber-attack that involved “unauthorized access” to their systems with “customer information that could include name, address, email, login, passwords, date of birth, health card number and lab test results.”

READ MORE: LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

Approximately 15 million customers were affected, primarily in B.C. and Ontario.

Most customers potentially affected in B.C. have visited a LifeLabs for medical tests or other locations like hospitals, medical clinics, private and public lab providers across the province, LifeLabs explained.

“As a provider of laboratory services, we partner with many health care providers who send customer specimens to LifeLabs for testing. As a result, LifeLabs does not have contact information for all of our customers,” says LifeLabs.

The company is working with health care providers to notify customers through public channels.

“We can confirm that the data has been retrieved and that the issue has been contained,” says LifeLabs.

READ MORE: Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

LifeLabs has notified the privacy commissioners of the attack, according to Brown’s open letter.

“At this time, our cybersecurity firms have advised that the risk to our customers in connection with this cyber-attack is low and that they have not seen any public disclosure of customer data during their investigations, which include monitoring of the dark web and other online locations.”

LifeLabs says it is working with cybersecurity firms to put in place safeguards to protect customers’ information and reduce the risk of future attacks.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Pitt Lake elk face poachers and other threats

Conservation officers chasing too many bear calls – Hunter

Woman charged with assault in Maple Ridge, trying to take RCMP officer’s gun

Officers injured in Christmas Day arrest in Maple Ridge

RapidBus launches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The new service will connect Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to the Coquitlam Central Skytrain station.

Residential fire in Maple Ridge

Mostly out, with only smoke showing from two-storey home on 240th St.

Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged in double stabbing in Maple Ridge

Brandon Teixeira caught last month in California, charged with murder in Surrey

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Most Read