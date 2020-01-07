LifeLabs unable to confirm if Maple Ridge clients affected by data breach

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customes, majority in B.C. and Ontario

LifeLabs said it cannot say how many people in Maple Ridge were affected by a recent data breach that saw up to 15 million customers’ data potentially accessed as the investigation is ongoing, according to the organization.

Charles Brown, president and CEO of LifeLabs, wrote an open letter to customers on Dec. 17 that explained the company had suffered a cyber-attack that involved “unauthorized access” to their systems with “customer information that could include name, address, email, login, passwords, date of birth, health card number and lab test results.”

Approximately 15 million customers were affected, primarily in B.C. and Ontario.

Most customers potentially affected in B.C. have visited a LifeLabs for medical tests or other locations like hospitals, medical clinics, private and public lab providers across the province, LifeLabs explained.

“As a provider of laboratory services, we partner with many health care providers who send customer specimens to LifeLabs for testing. As a result, LifeLabs does not have contact information for all of our customers,” says LifeLabs.

The company is working with health care providers to notify customers through public channels.

“We can confirm that the data has been retrieved and that the issue has been contained,” says LifeLabs.

LifeLabs has notified the privacy commissioners of the attack, according to Brown’s open letter.

“At this time, our cybersecurity firms have advised that the risk to our customers in connection with this cyber-attack is low and that they have not seen any public disclosure of customer data during their investigations, which include monitoring of the dark web and other online locations.”

LifeLabs says it is working with cybersecurity firms to put in place safeguards to protect customers’ information and reduce the risk of future attacks.

