A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., in a Saturday, May 25, 2019, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz)

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

An official with the Metis Settlements General Council says 14 homes in a northern Alberta community have been destroyed by an aggressive wildfire, and more properties may be consumed.

Blake Desjarlais, the council’s director of public and national affairs, says fire authorities confirmed the number late Thursday after surveying the evacuated Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

The homes are widely scattered in the settlement’s northeast, but Desjarlais says Paddle Prairie’s hamlet is also at risk and the total number of properties destroyed could rise depending on fire conditions.

He says none of the homes was insured and it’s hoped the Alberta government will bring in modular housing to accommodate displaced owners.

The province said Thursday the Chuckegg Creek wildfire had grown to 2,300 square kilometres.

Authorities also said the number of northern fire evacuees had swelled to roughly 10,000 from about 5,000.

“It’s like a burnt piece of toast up there,” said Desjarlais as he described the path of destruction in Paddle Prairie. “The whole land has been scorched.”

About 800 people live in the settlement, which is about 760 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and has an estimated 245 houses.

READ MORE: Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars
Next story
Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Just Posted

YPK gets $1 million for community airport upgrades

Province funds upgrades at Pitt Meadows airport

Pitt Meadows rail crossing projects get more funding

CP Rail funding agreement is next step

Maple Ridge team named to bring 2020 BC Summer Games

City hosts provincewide event in July 2020

Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Public invited to learn about infrastructure

Roadside prohibition reversed after police showed up at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Most Read