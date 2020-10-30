Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland (middle) with Inspectors Wendy Mehat and Allison Good get in the spirit for a Halloween message. (Facebook)

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland (middle) with Inspectors Wendy Mehat and Allison Good get in the spirit for a Halloween message. (Facebook)

Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Ridge Meadows RCMP and local fire chiefs with messages for Oct. 31

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents planning to host Halloween parties might get a knock on their door from the police.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they will enforce the Public Health Officer’s order to limit all gatherings to no more than your immediate household plus a maximum of six others. That order went into effect on Tuesday, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

READ ALSO: B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

According to spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner, the “Ridge Meadows RCMP will be resourced appropriately for Oct. 31.”

“Police trust that the public is going to abide by the current COVID guidelines as set forth by the province,” said Klaussner. “That being said, police are prepared to enforce COVID health orders if necessary.”

https://www.facebook.com/RMRCMP/posts/3654325397967093

Police also warned the public against using fireworks in a fun social media post, while fire officials reminded the public it is illegal for the general public to use, possess or sell fireworks in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner is still expecting Saturday will be a busy night, despite the fact fireworks have been outlawed in the city since 2004.

“It sounded like a war zone at my house last night,” said Exner Friday.

Despite the ban, people continue to use products that are unsafe, and firefighters get called.

“We’ve had houses burn down, had hedges and green spaces burned, and had just horrific injuries,” said Exner.

The career firefighter recalled one incident in which people shooting Roman candles at each other burned down a house, and said problems arise when people don’t use fireworks as intended, or attempt to alter them.

He noted firecrackers are illegal across Canada. Fireworks can only be legally used by someone who gets a permit from city hall. In both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, they must have obtained a fireworks supervisor’s certificate, have $5 million in liability insurance and provide the city with a site plan showing clearances.

Under the Maple Ridge bylaw, the fine for possessing fireworks is $200 plus confiscation of all fireworks.

A person causing a fire with firework will be billed $300 per hour for each fire truck at the scene, plus $30 per hour for each firefighter. Exner said it can tally into the thousands very quickly, and it is a cost that has been passed on to those causing fires in the past.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFireworksmaple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland (middle) with Inspectors Wendy Mehat and Allison Good get in the spirit for a Halloween message. (Facebook)
Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Ridge Meadows RCMP and local fire chiefs with messages for Oct. 31

Maple Ridge writer Annette Fulford, pictured with one of her genealogy displays, is one of four authors participating in an Federation of British Columbia Writers panel discussion called Women Who Write About War on Thursday, Nov. 5. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author featured in war writing discussion

Federation of British Columbia Writers is hosting an online event featuring local Annette Fulford

Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland discusses Project Domino Effect at a press conference in February. (THE NEWS files)
Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Maple Ridge’s Tammy Clark shared this picture of a lone tree – bright red, orange, and yellow– popped against the partially snow covered mountain peaks in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A few thousand pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank by the younger students at Meadowridge School this month. (Meadowridge School/Special to The News)
Meadowridge students build ‘huge’ wall against hunger

Private Maple Ridge school collects thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the food bank

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Most Read