Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

A new limited-stop bus service expected to move 12,000 riders per hour through parts of the Lower Mainland will be hitting roadways as soon as January 2020.

RapidBus is expected to build on the B-Line bus routes, creating a faster and more frequent public transit line, TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said during an announcement Tuesday.

“The B-Lines have served us well over many years, but we’ve taken the new RapidBus service to the next level,” he said.

Bus-only lanes, queue jumps at intersections, fewer stops and all-door boarding will allow the selected routes to move 20 per cent faster than current bus services.

ALSO READ: Late-night transit pitched for Metro Vancouver, but SkyTrain not recommended

Commuters will be able to catch a RapidBus at least every ten minutes during peak traffic times, Desmond said, adding that bus stops will look more like SkyTrain station stops with real-time digital signage and voice activated information. The fleet will also be predominately green with some blue to be easily distinguished from regular buses.

Routes will start rolling out in the New Year, and include:

  • King George Boulevard (Guildford Town Centre to Newton Exchange) – upgraded 96 B-Line
  • Marine Drive (Park Royal to Phibbs Exchange)
  • Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)
  • 41st Avenue (UBC to Joyce–Collingwood Station)
  • Hastings (SFU to Burrard Station) – upgraded 95 B-Line

The new bus line is part of Phase One of the Ten Year Transit Plan, and serve 11 cities in Metro Vancouver. Two additional RapidBus routes are planned to launch in 2021 to Surrey, Delta and Richmond, with five more routes planned for Phase Three.

