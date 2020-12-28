Protesters gather at the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway on Sunday afternoon to show solidarity with Indian farmers. (Special to The News)

Local Indo-Canadian farmers continue to show solidarity with protesters in India

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows ralliers have gathered at the site five times over the past month

A group of Indo-Canadians from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows gathered at the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway on Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity for the millions of protesting farmers in India.

This is the fifth rally for the community, who hold signs, chant slogans, and implore passing vehicles to honk.

Organizer Mangal Sindhar, said spirits are high, and they appreciate the encouragement the people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been giving them.

“We are getting support from all different backgrounds of people,” he said

The Indian government, lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed three laws on Sept. 20, which farmers believe drive down their products’ prices and leave them vulnerable to takeover by large corporations.

Farmers across the country have protested the new laws over the last four months, as they think there was not sufficient consultation beforehand.

“We’re hopeful the government will listen and take the bills back,” Sindhar said.

“Even the Canadian prime minister has messaged his support, asking the Indian government to allow the peaceful protest and listen to the Indian farmers’ concerns.”

A meeting between representatives for farmers and the Indian government is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sinhar said he and the local farming community will be following the results closely, and will organize another rally for this Sunday if there is not a favourable resolution for the Indian farmers.


