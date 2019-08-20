Lock your car doors, brush your teeth

Ridge Meadows RCMP give safety tip

Just like you brush your teeth at night, you should press your key fob and make sure your car or truck is locked, say Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Media relations officer Const. Julie Klaussner said that crime analysts have found that theft from auto usually take place during the night and that thieves usually get into a vehicle because the owner simply forgot to lock it.

And once thieves find an area that’s easy pickings, they’ll usually return, Klaussner said in a Tuesday news release.

“Police know that thieves will target areas where they have previously been successful. While police do concentrate resources on reported problem areas, it can take a few incidents to occur before residents and neighbours notice a trend in their area and report to police. Removing items and locking car doors reduces opportunities for thieves and they will move on to other areas.”

She said that the simple but effective habit is to simply press your key fob to lock your car doors, about the same time as you brush your teeth.

Police encourage residents to report all suspicious or theft activity no matter how small the incident. The new online crime reporting tool is an easy way to share information with police. Residents can also call the non-emergency line for crimes that have already occurred and 911 for in-progress crimes.


