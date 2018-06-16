A semi truck is stuck on the ramp of the Queen of Surrey, causing delays (file photo)

Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

Routes between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale are affected

B.C. Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale after a semi trailer got caught on a ramp on the Queen of Surrey.

The Queen of Coquitlam is still running, but has cancelled it’s scheduled drills and began taking traffic from Langdale at 9:21 a.m.

B.C. Ferries says check-in times for customers with reservations will need to be adjusted, and that anyone with a reservation is asked to check into the terminals at least 30 minutes before their estimated sailing time.

For the most recent updates you can head to bcferries.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

