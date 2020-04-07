Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

Although COVID-19 has forced Green Shirt Day indoors, thousands have taken to social media – while donned in green – to honour the lives of those killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and raise awareness about organ donation.

This Green Shirt Day marks two years since the tragic crash in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018, when 16 people died and 13 were injured after a transport truck barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Of the players killed, 21-year-old Lougan Boulet had signed up shortly before the crash to be a donor. While his organ donation saved six lives, it also sparked thousands of others to sign up to become an organ donor – a movement that has become known as the Logan Boulet Effect.

According to the Canadian Transplant Association, 90 per cent of Canadians say they support organ and tissue donation, but only 23 per cent have actually completed their registration while 4,400 people in Canada await an organ transplant.

Canadian Blood Services estimated that within two months of his death more than 150,000 people registered to donate their organs.

In B.C., the day highlights how easy it is to register online, a process that only requires a personal health number found on a care card.

Last year, BC Transplant told Black Press Media that 3,328 people had signed up online to become organ donors within a week of Green Shirt Day. On an average day, the association sees 50 people sign up.

ALSO READ: Humboldt Broncos Jersey Day to commence despite closed classes

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader, health critic thank frontline workers on World Health Day
Next story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Just Posted

City of Pitt Meadows Launches Local Business and Services Listing

Guide provides info which will encourage and enable residents to shop local

IN IT TOGETHER: Take good care of yourself, so you can care for others

Maple Ridge woman offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

Historical artifact found in Maple Ridge returned to Katzie First Nation

Katzie chief Grace George is grateful to have stone maul returned

Housing market slows in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“No urgency” says local real estate agent

Maple Ridge scout makes nifty tool to aid front-line workers

Quinn Callander, 12, is using a 3D printer to make hundreds of ear guards

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

The Trump White House had ordered 3M to stop shipping masks to Canada

Most Read