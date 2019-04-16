Lottery kiosks in B.C. pubs, bars turned off after identical ticket problem

Two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine spat out the same numbers

The BC Lottery Corporation has temporarily shut down self-serve machines in bars and pubs after one of the terminals spat out two tickets with identical numbers.

In a news release Monday, the BCLC said two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine on two different days spat out the same numbers. The Crown corporation did not specify where the terminal is.

As staff look into the problem, all 695 machines in bars and pubs across the province were turned off that night out of abundance of caution, BCLC said.

The software used for these self-serve lottery kiosks is different from that used for regional and national draws, where duplicate tickets aren’t uncommon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree
Next story
Energy Minister: B.C.’s 2040 target for all electric vehicles sales is realistic

Just Posted

Maple Ridge students to experience a night of homelessness

The Sleep Out at Maple Ridge Christian to raise money for Covenant House Vancouver

ARMS against riverfront homes

Public hearing on plans in Maple Ridge

Liquor branch awaits city licence for pot store in west Maple Ridge

Location secured at 207th Street and Lougheed

Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year returns

Nominations being accepted until May 12

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Bountiful child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

Most Read