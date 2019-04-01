Seized fish and gear. B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo.

Lower Mainland anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

38 fish and four fishing rods seized and total fines of $1,900

Two Lower Mainland men have been charged by a 100 Mile House conservation officer for fishing over the allowable limit.

The incident occurred during compliance checks on Snag Lake.

“Tuesday the 26th [of March] I was just doing a normal patrol, not based on any tips, and watched some individuals catch some fish. As they came off the lake I did a compliance check of their catch and between the two of them combined, they were 28 fish over the limit,” according to conservation officer Joel Kline.

They were allowed five each for a total of 10 but had 38 in their possession and were using multiple fishing lines and you’re only allowed to use one at a time while fishing on ice, says Kline.

He seized the 38 fish, four fishing rods and the total fines were $1,900.

“The fish, once things are dealt with, they’re frozen now but we are able to give them to families in need and/or make sure they go to use,” he says.

A gross overlimit like that doesn’t happen very often, according to Kline, adding that every once in a while people might be one or two fish over. A gross overlimit happens only once every couple of years, either by tip or by luck, he says, but they’ve had two this winter season with one in Big Bar Lake earlier right when the ice came on with a similar outcome.

www.facebook.com

 

Seized fish and gear. B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo.

Previous story
Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Just Posted

Letter: Maple Ridge, ‘time for talk is long past’

Council represents ‘all of us’

UPDATE: 81-year-old man killed in Maple Ridge crosswalk

Occurred on Dewdney Trunk Road early Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP selected for new air enforcement program

Air balloon launching April 1 in Memorial Peace Park

On Cooking: Butter is just better

When it comes to cooking, baking, and meals, butter has a definite… Continue reading

Pitt Meadows mother wants more awareness around colorectal cancer

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the disease last July

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read