Machine pistol among 14 firearms seized from Alaska man at B.C. border crossing

An Alaska man has been charged with trying to smuggle more than a dozen guns in Canada, including one firearm that resembles a Mac-10 machine pistol.

Corey Scott Kettering was arrested on July 27 after Canadian Border Service Agency officers seized 14 guns at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing. They included four prohibited semi-automatic assault-style rifles, three prohibited handguns, a restricted hand gun, and six non-restricted long guns.

The CBSA announced Friday that Kettering had been charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

After the seizure of the guns in July, Kettering was released on an undertaking, the CBSA said. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

