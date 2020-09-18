Machine pistol among 14 firearms seized from Alaska man at B.C. border crossing

Corey Scott Kettering faces charges of smuggling and prohibited firearm possession

An Alaska man has been charged with trying to smuggle more than a dozen guns in Canada, including one firearm that resembles a Mac-10 machine pistol.

Corey Scott Kettering was arrested on July 27 after Canadian Border Service Agency officers seized 14 guns at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing. They included four prohibited semi-automatic assault-style rifles, three prohibited handguns, a restricted hand gun, and six non-restricted long guns.

The CBSA announced Friday that Kettering had been charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

After the seizure of the guns in July, Kettering was released on an undertaking, the CBSA said. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

Just Posted

Evening stabbing second on Thursday in Maple Ridge

A man was treated for minor injuries after a stabbing at Royal Crescent and Lougheed Highway

OUR VIEW: Fox fight continues

Thanks for keeping this courageous young man’s vision alive 40 years later

Sixth Tim Hortons in Maple Ridge before city council

Planned along with service station at 287 and Lougheed Highway

SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

UPDATED: A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Machine pistol among 14 firearms seized from Alaska man at B.C. border crossing

Corey Scott Kettering faces charges of smuggling and prohibited firearm possession

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Altercation with gunfire in Lower Mainland lands two in hospital

Quiet area of Langley was awoken at 5 a.m. Friday morning to a fight involving gun shots

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

PHOTOS: One injured in shooting on South Surrey-Langley border

Shots reported near 194 Street and 34 Avenue, burned-out vehicle found in 18100-block of 12 Avenue

Most Read