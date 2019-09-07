Major fundraiser for Parkinson’s in Pitt Meadows Saturday

Cecil and Kristen Myles donned their capes for the Parkinson Super Walk event on Saturday morning in Pitt Meadows. Organizers expected to make more than $20,000. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Organizers were expecting 200 participants and more than $20,000 in fundraising as the annual Parkinson SuperWalk took place in Pitt Meadows on Saturday morning.

The event was based at the Pitt Meadows Senior Centre, and those taking part collected their T-shirts and entered prize draws for goods donated by local business. Then they went out for the hour-long 4.5 km walk, or other shorter walks.

Coordinator Edith Elliott explained the Parkinson SuperWalk is the largest and most important provincial and national awareness and fundraising event for the Parkinson Society.

There are approximately 20 such walks across B.C., and more taking place on Saturday and Sunday across Canada.

Eliott noted all the funds stay in the province, to support 13,000 Parkinson’s patients. The goal across the province was $300,000. Last year the Pitt Meadows event raised $22,000.

“We’re hoping to be a little high this year. We’re a small group, but we’re mighty,” said Elliott.

The funds go toward programs and support services, advocacy efforts, and research.

Funds raised across the province support Parkinson Society British Columbia’s efforts to empower the Parkinson’s community, including:

• Advocating for issues important to the Parkinson’s community.

• Supporting research in partnership with the Michael Smith Foundation and Parkinson Quebec.

• Connecting patients to leading authorities on Parkinson’s through educational events and publications.

• Reminding people with Parkinson’s they are not alone by providing free, accessible front-line services.”

