Cecil and Kristen Myles donned their capes for the Parkinson Super Walk event on Saturday morning in Pitt Meadows. Organizers expected to make more than $20,000. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Major fundraiser for Parkinson’s in Pitt Meadows Saturday

Organizers aiming for $20,000 in SuperWalk

Organizers were expecting 200 participants and more than $20,000 in fundraising as the annual Parkinson SuperWalk took place in Pitt Meadows on Saturday morning.

The event was based at the Pitt Meadows Senior Centre, and those taking part collected their T-shirts and entered prize draws for goods donated by local business. Then they went out for the hour-long 4.5 km walk, or other shorter walks.

READ ALSO: Plumb family doing pushups for Parkinson’s

Coordinator Edith Elliott explained the Parkinson SuperWalk is the largest and most important provincial and national awareness and fundraising event for the Parkinson Society.

There are approximately 20 such walks across B.C., and more taking place on Saturday and Sunday across Canada.

Eliott noted all the funds stay in the province, to support 13,000 Parkinson’s patients. The goal across the province was $300,000. Last year the Pitt Meadows event raised $22,000.

“We’re hoping to be a little high this year. We’re a small group, but we’re mighty,” said Elliott.

The funds go toward programs and support services, advocacy efforts, and research.

READ ALSO: Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Funds raised across the province support Parkinson Society British Columbia’s efforts to empower the Parkinson’s community, including:

• Advocating for issues important to the Parkinson’s community.

• Supporting research in partnership with the Michael Smith Foundation and Parkinson Quebec.

• Connecting patients to leading authorities on Parkinson’s through educational events and publications.

• Reminding people with Parkinson’s they are not alone by providing free, accessible front-line services.”

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man charged in racist, sexist rant on Burnaby bus
Next story
Decreasing safety standards for vehicles transporting farm workers, says B.C. regulatory report

Just Posted

Great third period gives Flames comeback win

Ridge Meadows junior Bs win home opener

Major fundraiser for Parkinson’s in Pitt Meadows Saturday

Organizers aiming for $20,000 in SuperWalk

Minor hockey development guru leaving

James Eccles in last month with Ridge Meadows association

Maple Ridge mill a major part of many families

Closing of Hammond Cedar has hit hard

Back-to-school brings new immunization reporting

More than 700 students brought up to date in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Decreasing safety standards for vehicles transporting farm workers, says B.C. regulatory report

Second-quarter report shows 28 per cent of vehicles failed inspection

Man charged in racist, sexist rant on Burnaby bus

Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau is charged with four offences, including assault and uttering threats

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

VIDEO: Rider suffers serious injuries in motorcycle versus van crash

Friday afternoon collision in Langley closed roads for several hours

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

Most Read