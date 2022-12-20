This was the webcam view in blizzard like conditions on Highway 1 at Evans Road in Chilliwack, looking west at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (DriveBC)

Major snow storm will be wreaking havoc across Lower Mainland Tuesday

Do not travel unless vehicle is equipped to navigate blizzard like conditions

Heavy snow is wreaking havoc across the Lower Mainland Tuesday (Dec. 20) with whiteout conditions and near blizzard conditions being reported caused by blowing snow.

DriveBC was reporting “compact snow with slippery sections” on highways and roads as of 6 a.m.

“Do not travel unless your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, working head and tail lights, wipers, with snow cleared off your vehicle,” DriveBC advised.

The arctic front with its frosty air mass is staying put over the Lower Mainland, and the snow is piling up from the Fraser Valley to Metro Vancouver after a major storm let loose between 15 to 20 centimetres, and up to 25 centimetres in some parts of the region.

It was still coming down as of 7 a.m. and was forecast to continue.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for most of Tuesday, with continued arctic outflow warnings to boot that will see wind chill values of -25 to -20 for Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack, with -30 to -25 in the eastern Fraser Valley including Agassiz and Hope.

Accumulating snow on surfaces is making it hard to navigate roads, and sidewalks, and visibility will be “suddenly reduced to near zero” at times due to blowing snow.

