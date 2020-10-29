Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)

Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

A Langley man is facing sex assault charges after allegedly posing as an Uber driver before assaulting a woman – and police believe there could be more victims.

In a statement Thursday (Oct. 29), Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin announced that Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August.

Batth is accused of forcibly confining the victim and sexually assaulted her near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue on Aug. 26. It is believed Batth posed as the woman’s Uber driver with his white 2020 Land Rover.

“Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward,” Visintin said.

Uber was approved to operate within the Lower Mainland – also known as Zone 1 – in early January.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver mayors agree to fast-track a regional licence for ride-hailing

According to court records, Batth was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim in 2017. Police say these most recent accusations have similarities to his previous conviction.

Batth will remain in custody until his next court appearance, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crimeUber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Become part of the “Hope For…” movement. Join News’ publisher Lisa Craik in filling out the sign inside today’s paper. Remember to get a picture holding your sign (and email that to us) before you hang it in the window for all to see. (The News) News’ publisher Lisa Craik, who headed up the “Hope For…” movement locally this spring, is one of several people in the running for business leader of the year for 2020 through the chamber of commerce. (The News files)
Chamber releases best of best nominee list

The shortlist of businesses, individuals, and organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shared

IHIT has been called to a home on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
UPDATE: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

Investigators were called to home on Nelson Court and have one person in custody

The Service Canada office in downtown Maple Ridge reopened on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Dalton rises in House of Commons to ask for Service Canada office opening

Office in Maple Ridge had been closed since start of pandemic, opened Wednesday

Maggie Coles-Lyster leads the pack during the annual racing of Jeremy’s Roubaix on Sunday.
After long break due to pandemic, bike racing returns to BC

Rock the Ridge brings racing back to Pitt Meadows Sunday

A healthcare worker uses a grabber to hand a woman a piece of paper at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Majority of new cases are now emerging in Fraser Health

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

People take a photo together during the opening night of Christmas Lights Across Canada, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The likelihood that most Canadians will enjoy a holly jolly Christmas season of gatherings, caroling and travel is unlikely, say public health experts who encourage those who revel in holiday traditions to accept more sacrifices ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ho, ho, no: Experts advise preparing for a scaled-back COVID holiday season

Many of the holiday season’s highlights have already been scrapped or are unlikely to take place

Most Read