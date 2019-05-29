(Black Press Media files)

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to a “violent” sexual assault in East Vancouver, police said Wednesday.

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery in connection to the May 23 incident.

Police had arrested a man on Monday, after they released images and description of a suspect on Saturday.

Vancouver police said a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street on May 23 by an unknown man who first struck a conversation with her while waiting for the bus.

The man then allegedly assaulted the woman inside her home before leaving the scene. The woman was able to call 911 after he left.

READ MORE: Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’
Next story
VIDEO: Hawaii woman, lost for two weeks, says she fell to ground bawling when found

Just Posted

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab to combo pot and beer

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’

Baby animals are arriving by the hundreds at Critter Care

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Most Read