Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development
Next story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows has hired Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca as the interim detachment commander as the city transitions toward an autonomous RCMP detachment. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hires interim detachment commander to lead new RCMP detachment

The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)
One airlifted to hospital after crash in Maple Ridge

Ann Fantin a volunteer with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society organizes items for Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe. (Special to The News)
Hundreds have registered for help with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Reading Buddies are teens who meet once a week for six weeks with a little buddy to share their love of reading and books. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Library offers volunteer opportunities for Maple Ridge teens