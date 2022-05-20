Man charged after police say 3-year-old child groped in B.C. store

Surrey RCMP say the child’s father, bystanders kept the suspect on scene until police arrived

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say a toddler was groped in a Surrey store on the weekend.

Police say they received a report on Sunday (May 15) that a man had groped a three-year-old child in a store in the 12400-block of 88 Avenue. The child’s father and other bystanders “kept the suspect on scene until police arrived,” according to a release by Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police spoke with witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, who was “later released with a court date while the investigation continued.”

She added the special victims unit took over the investigation and recommended charges to Crown.

Adam Alexander Newbigging is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police say. On May 18, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested the following day. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning,” noted Munn. “This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need.”



