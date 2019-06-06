Waterfront Station. (GoToVan/Flickr)

Man charged after punching spree outside Vancouver’s Waterfront Station

Vancouver investigators believe the attacks were random, but that there may be more victims

A man is facing a number of charges in connection to a punching spree near Vancouver’s Waterfront Station recently that left at least five people with minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by Vancouver police at Liberal fundraiser

The unprovoked assaults allegedly happened just before 8:30 p.m. on May 28 near the SeaBus terminal, Vancouver Police said in a news release Thursday.

Five people were injured, including a 37-year-old Burnaby man who was taken to hospital. The other four were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Schneider was arrested shortly after the incident with the help of a Good Samaritan, police said.

Investigators believe the attacks were random. Police are asking any additional victims to contact the major crime section at 604-717-2541 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex
Next story
B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Just Posted

Call out for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Tent set up Wednesday, then taken down

Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Pitt Meadows aims to have North Lougheed ready for ALC by December

City consulting landowners and the public in June and July

Wounded bear returned to Silver Valley and was killed

Maple Ridge conservation officers shot bear in May

There could be a future for Albion flats

Central part of Maple Ridge debated for decades

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run: Burnaby RCMP

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Booze, rides and burlesque dancing, starting July 5

Most Read