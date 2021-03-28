A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A man has been charged in a stabbing that killed one woman and injured six others at a North Vancouver library on Saturday (March 27).

In a news release Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s.

The woman was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon at the Lynn Valley Library. Six other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Bandaogo’s background and any possible relationship to the victims are still being investigated. He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and remains in police custody.

The homicide team is continuing to investigate the crime scene but has said the public is not believed to be at risk. Victim services are working with those injured in the stabbings, their families and others present at the time.

Police offered their condolences to the victims and the greater community.

“This is a deeply profound and tragic incident that has shaken all of us,” said Insp. Michelle Tansey, Acting Officer-in-Charge of IHIT.

“We share the community’s grief and outrage,” said Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, Officer-in-Charge of the North Vancouver RCMP. “Lynn Valley Library is a peaceful place. A place where our community comes to learn and our children come to explore, and the RCMP is committed to keeping you safe.”

Police said no more information is expected to be released Sunday but a press conference is being planned for Monday. The victims’ names have not been released.

