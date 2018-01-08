Stanley Whitford

Man charged with sex offences fires lawyer on first day of trial

Stanley Whitford, arrested in Surrey, accused of assaulting teen girl in Abbotsford

A man charged with four sexual offences involving a 13-year-old girl had his trial delayed today (Monday) after firing his lawyer.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, was scheduled to be tried in Abbotsford provincial court on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, exposure, sexual assault and trafficking in methamphetamine.

But defence lawyer Stephanie Head told judge Kenneth Skilnick that she had been fired by Whitford just moments before entering the courtroom.

A reason for the decision was not provided in the courtroom, but Skilnick asked Whitford how long he had been considering obtaining a new lawyer.

“I was thinking about it for a couple of weeks,” Whitford said.

Skilnick said he had no choice but to adjourn the start of the judge-only trial until Whitford can hire new counsel.

Whitford said he had a couple of people in mind for the job, but had not yet had an opportunity to consult with them.

The complainant in the case, accompanied by her mother, had been scheduled to begin her testimony today.

Whitford was charged in June 2017 for the alleged offences occurring on March 10 and 27, 2017 in Abbotsford, but police could not locate him, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was apprehended on June 7 with the help of Surrey RCMP officers.

Whitford has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for offences such as assault, breaching his probation, resisting a police officer, mischief, possession of stolen property, drug possession and theft.

Previous story
Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey
Next story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Maple Ridge big part of deciding how B.C. votes

Two local politicians on groups working towards fall vote

Maple Ridge New Year’s Baby arrives on schedule

Badis Khsib born a few minutes before it turned Jan. 2

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Letter: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out’

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge restaurant

A vehicle has crashed into Ricky’s Country Restaurant along Lougheed Highway

I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read