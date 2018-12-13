Man climbs tree to evade police after Surrey RCMP called to domestic dispute

The man was 60 feet up the tree for hours, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

Police say a man climbed up a tree in Surrey Wednesday night, in his efforts to evade police following a domestic dispute call. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Police say a man fled on foot and climbed a tree in his attempts to evade officers, after Surrey RCMP were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

RCMP Inspector Dale Carr said police were called to a “domestic violence” incident and subsequently, a man “caused a foot pursuit and eventually climbed the roof of a house nearby, eventually climbing up into a tree.”

It happened near 76th Avenue and Hurdle Crescent around 8:45 p.m.

“We have the Lower Mainland ERT (Emergency Response Team) here, they have an aerial extrication team, we’re going to try and negotiate the individual to come down on his own and we’re working on strategies on how we can get him out,” Carr said at the scene. “Certainly, he’s cold, he’s been up there for a couple of hours.”

Carr added: “We’re hoping we can get him down here, and talk some sense into him to come on down.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the man was 60 feet up the tree for hours.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about how the incident progressed, and concluded.

More to come.