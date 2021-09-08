Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating

A man has died after being crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police were called to the location at Main and Terminal around 5:30 am to assist with a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, the VPD said surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and trapped him between the vehicle door and frame.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

RELATED: Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AccidentsVancouver Police

Previous story
Surrey Police Vote files intimidation complaint against mayor with Elections BC
Next story
Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

Just Posted

Residents have said in the past that not having stop signs and people speeding in the area, especially past Westview Park has been a major issue. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Petition for traffic calming measures for Laityview area receives insufficient public support

Larry Walker takes a photo at the podium during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday. (National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Facebook)
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Curlers get back on the ice last weekend. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge club invites new curlers to try their sport

With kids back to school, ensuring safer roads is important. (Katie Woochuk Twitter/Special to The News)
Schools back in session means back to school-zone awareness