Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

The man who was in critical condition after he was stabbed on a public transit bus in Richmond has died.
RCMP were called to a fight on the bus near No. 3 and Cambie roads around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
They arrived to find the 42-year-old victim suffering from significant stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but police now say he did not survive.
A 22-year-old Richmond man has been arrested.
Neither man’s identity has been released.
Officers believe the interaction started out as a “random argument” that intensified into a physical fight.
Any passengers who have not yet spoken with police are asked to come forward.
The Canadian Press