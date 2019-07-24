No. 3 Road and Cambie Road in Richmond. (Google Maps)

Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

A fight broke out on a Coast Mountain transit bus Tuesday afternoon near No. 3 and Cambie roads

The man who was in critical condition after he was stabbed on a public transit bus in Richmond has died.

RCMP were called to a fight on the bus near No. 3 and Cambie roads around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived to find the 42-year-old victim suffering from significant stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but police now say he did not survive.

A 22-year-old Richmond man has been arrested.

Neither man’s identity has been released.

Officers believe the interaction started out as a “random argument” that intensified into a physical fight.

Any passengers who have not yet spoken with police are asked to come forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Air search turns up no sign of missing South Surrey men last seen July 17
Next story
Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

Just Posted

Maple Ridge moving to ban bikes on sidewalks

Staff working on changing traffic bylaw

Looking Back: All that remains is the name of the road

Land east side of Pitt River purchased initially for Catholic rural farming colonization.

Maple Ridge’s data stored in U.S., but no data breach

Info since transferred to Canada, says city

Summer Games message from your MLAs

”Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes.’

BC Summer Games – one year out

A message from Maple Ridge’s mayor.

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

A fight broke out on a Coast Mountain transit bus Tuesday afternoon near No. 3 and Cambie roads

Most Read