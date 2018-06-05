Man extricated from van crash in Maple Ridge

The Jaws of Life were needed to extricate the driver of a van after a single vehicle accident in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. emergency responders were called to the crash scene near the corner of Lougheed Highway and 221st, where a van had struck a utility pole. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the door and free the driver.

Bystanders came out after hearing a loud bang, and one pedestrian said he saw the van headed eastbound when the driver appeared to lose control, cross several lanes of traffic and crash into the pole on the north side of the highway.

There was at least one other person in the van.

The driver, a man, was conscious. The occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

More details as they become available.