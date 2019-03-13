Jason Thomas Graff, 34, is a former Hope resident, and listed as owner and general manager of the local security firm, BC Protection Services. Graff has been charged with multiple counts of telecommunicating to lure a child and possessing child pornography. (File photo)

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

A former Hope resident and current business owner is facing multiple charges of telecommunicating to lure a child in Hope, as well as child pornography charges linked to two communities on Vancouver Island.

“Hope RCMP received a report of a individual who was in possession of child pornography, (and) during their investigation a suspect was identified,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, media liaison officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Jason Thomas Graff was arrested on Vancouver Island and later released pending court appearances in Chilliwack.

Public court documents from the Chilliwack courthouse show Graff facing four charges: telecommunicating with a child under 16 and under 18, and two counts of possessing child pornography stemming from incidents in Qualicum Beach and Cumberland, near Courtenay.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 19 in Chilliwack.

Graff is listed as the owner and general manager of BC Protection Services, a Hope-based security firm, but The Standard’s attempts to confirm whether he’s still running the company have gone unanswered. The company’s security licence, however, is still active.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

