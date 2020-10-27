Man found injured, Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses

Had lacerations to his face and hands, seen on Lougheed Highway

After emergency responders helped an injured man early Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

Police said at approximately 5 a.m., a 37-year-old man was acting suspiciously in the 21500 block of Lougheed Highway. Witnesses in the area noticed he was injured, suffering from lacerations to his face and hands.

Police officers attended and the man was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have limited details at this time, said Const. Julie Klaussner, but are seeking dash camera footage from people travelling in the area from 2-5 a.m.

If you heard or saw anything suspicious please call the detachment direct at 604-463-6251 request to speak to Const. Peter Chetwynd. Reference file number 2020-23478. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



