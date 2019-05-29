A serious crash closed down Oak Street and 49 Avenue Wednesday morning. (Shane MacKichan)

Man in life-threatening condition as crash shuts down Vancouver intersection

A white Mercedes and a white Honda Civic collided

A Vancouver intersection is closed Wednesday morning as police continue to investigate an early morning crash.

Police say that just before 1:30 a.m., a white Mercedes SUV going north on Oak Street and a white Honda Civic going west on West 49 Avenue collided at that intersection.

The driver of the Mercedes, a Surrey man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both 20-year-old women in the Honda were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe work at Pitt Meadows berry farm

Aquilini Group issues response to temporary workers.

Art Party by Art Church at the fairgrounds in Maple Ridge

Event takes place June 1

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Woman, 85, breaks hip fending off three men trying to steal purse: Vancouver police

The woman was first elbowed by a man, causing her to fall, before two other men also tried to steal her purse

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Most Read