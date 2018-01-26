Mission RCMP officers capture a fleeing suspect with the help of a police dog. The suspect has now been sentenced. / Colleen Flanagan File Photoy

Man sentenced for incident in which he rammed police cars

Kody Perrault was arrested in Mission in April 2017

A man who was charged in relation to an incident in which he rammed into three police cars and injured four officers last April in Mission recently pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges he faced.

Kody Storm Perrault, 23, pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to assault with a weapon and fleeing from a police officer.

The six other charges – including impaired driving, possession of a controlled substance and dangerous driving – were stayed.

Perrault was sentenced to time served, plus an additional two days in jail for each of the charges, as well as an 18-month driving ban and a 10-year weapons ban.

He was initially charged with nine offences, but one of those – trafficking in a controlled substance – was dropped as the case proceeded through the courts.

The charges stem from an incident in which police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was heading from Maple Ridge towards Mission on April 25, 2017.

An initial traffic stop was made in the Silverdale area, but the driver then fled.

Police began setting up a second traffic stop on Lougheed Highway between Chester Street and Nelson Street when the vehicle approached and rammed into the stationary police cars.

The suspect car ended up in a ditch, and the driver – Perrault – ran into a nearby field and wooded area.

Numerous officers aided in the search for Perrault, who was eventually located by a police dog and taken into custody.

Four RCMP officers received minor injures and three vehicles were damaged during the incident.

According to the B.C. provincial court database, Perrault has numerous prior convictions, including for theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaching his probation and bail conditions, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Almost all of his prior charges occurred in Vernon and Kelowna.

Previous story
Suspects charged after police incident by golf course
Next story
Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Just Posted

News Views: Housing 1st

B.C. Housing will host a public information meeting Monday in Maple Ridge.

‘Anti-poor, anti-homeless agenda in Maple Ridge’

Some in Maple Ridge will oppose any shelter location: Drury

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

Teammates saved hockey player’s life

Rob Macdonald suffered heart attack at Pitt arena, opposing player, teammates came to his rescue.

UPDATE: Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Court hears FBI evidence against B.C. developer

A Lower Mainland condo developer is awaiting a ruling on extradition to the U.S.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two Maple Ridge drivers needed to help fight cancer

Society provides free rides to therapy to help in battle

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

Most Read