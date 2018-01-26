Man sentenced for incident in which he rammed police cars

Mission RCMP officers capture a fleeing suspect with the help of a police dog. The suspect has now been sentenced. / Colleen Flanagan File Photoy

A man who was charged in relation to an incident in which he rammed into three police cars and injured four officers last April in Mission recently pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges he faced.

Kody Storm Perrault, 23, pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to assault with a weapon and fleeing from a police officer.

The six other charges – including impaired driving, possession of a controlled substance and dangerous driving – were stayed.

Perrault was sentenced to time served, plus an additional two days in jail for each of the charges, as well as an 18-month driving ban and a 10-year weapons ban.

He was initially charged with nine offences, but one of those – trafficking in a controlled substance – was dropped as the case proceeded through the courts.

The charges stem from an incident in which police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was heading from Maple Ridge towards Mission on April 25, 2017.

An initial traffic stop was made in the Silverdale area, but the driver then fled.

Police began setting up a second traffic stop on Lougheed Highway between Chester Street and Nelson Street when the vehicle approached and rammed into the stationary police cars.

The suspect car ended up in a ditch, and the driver – Perrault – ran into a nearby field and wooded area.

Numerous officers aided in the search for Perrault, who was eventually located by a police dog and taken into custody.

Four RCMP officers received minor injures and three vehicles were damaged during the incident.

According to the B.C. provincial court database, Perrault has numerous prior convictions, including for theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaching his probation and bail conditions, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Almost all of his prior charges occurred in Vernon and Kelowna.