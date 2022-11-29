Man shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown during weapons call

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown during a weapons call Monday night (Nov. 28). (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media) B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown during a weapons call Monday night (Nov. 28). (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media) B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown during a weapons call Monday night (Nov. 28). (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night (Nov. 28), while responding to a weapons call.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to the intersection of Cambie and Cordova streets around 10 p.m., for a report that a man had a weapon. The department says police officers fired shots and the man involved was injured.

He was taken to hospital, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified.

.@TransitPolice have notified the IIO after a police involved shooting in Vancouver. Officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon. One man was injured in the interaction and taken to hospital. No Officers were injured. Further information to follow. — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) November 29, 2022

Bystander video from the scene shows a person laying in the street and around a dozen officers standing around them.

CW: police violence, blood Cops just shot a man outside my house. Witness thinks it was rubber bullets. Said he was running around with his pants down. Appears to be breathing. pic.twitter.com/614KWPrTty — SEAN ORR (@seanorr) November 29, 2022

Black Press Media has reach out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. for further detail. The IIO is an independent agency tasked with investigating all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.police shootingVancouver