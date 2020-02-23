UPDATED: Police say a man was not stabbed, afterall, in Maple Ridge altercation

A man told staff at the Salvation Army, where he sought help, he had been stabbed

RCMP are saying a man was not stabbed after an altercation in Maple Ridge led to a person seeking help at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, said police are continuing to investigate an altercation that took place in the area of the 22300-block of Lougheed Highway Monday morning, but the victim is not cooperating.

Police and ambulance responded to a stabbing call just after 11 a.m.

Initially it was thought that the incident happened at the Salvation Army.

However, Mark Stewart, executive director of the local ministry, wanted to make it clear that nothing took place at the shelter location.

“Not on our property. Not in our building,” said Stewart.

“He came to our building for help,” he added of the victim.

Stewart said, the man entered the building and told staff that he had been stabbed.

His staff called for help.

“That’s a part of being a community agency, especially the Salvation Army, is when people are in need and they need help, they know where to go,” said Stewart.

Stewart didn’t know any other details.

