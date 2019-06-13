Man thrown from motorcycle in Surrey crash

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Police say a 28-year-old Surrey man was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing into the front left corner of a car Wednesday evening.

Surrey RCMP received multiple 911 calls about the collision on 120th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on June 12.

According to police, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 120th Street when it struck a car travelling westbound on 98th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “non life threatening injures” and is expected to survive.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and intoxication have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The intersection at 120th Street and 98th Avenue was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dash cam video, to call 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-086648.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy
Next story
Pitt Meadows one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Hot town, and it’s still spring in the city

Temperature hits 31.9 C in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge fire department hikes in after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Assault with pepper spray in Maple Ridge

Single patient reported

Leonardo da Vinci inspires students in Pitt Meadows

Edith McDermott elementary hosted the da Vinci Spring Festival of Arts and Design

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Man thrown from motorcycle in Surrey crash

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Most Read