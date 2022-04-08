Man who tried to steal farm equipment after Abbotsford flooding has been sentenced

Kusone Robinson one of two men arrested after farmers helped police

Tolmie Road on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was among the areas hardest hit by the recent flooding. Police arrested two men in the area on Wednesday (Dec. 15) after a farmer spotted them trying to steal equipment. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

One of two men who were charged after being being spotted trying to steal a piece of farm equipment on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford following the catastrophic flooding last fall has been sentenced.

Kusone Robinson, 19, recently received 30 days in jail to be followed by 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of theft under $5,000.

The incident took place Dec. 15, 2021, in the 2900 block of Tolmie Road. The property is located in the area hardest hit by the flooding last November.

Police at the time said a farmer spotted two men trying to steal equipment from his property.

The two men ran away when they saw the farmer, leaving behind the stolen vehicle they had been driving, police said.

Flood-response officers who had been patrolling the area were dispatched, as were additional officers and the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

Farmers in the area provided information to the police call-takers who were assisting the responding officers.

The area was cordoned off and, with the assistance of the IPDS, the two men were located and arrested.

Robinson had no prior criminal charges at the time, but now has several charges before the courts from Jan. 30 in Chilliwack: dangerous operation of a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.

He also has new charges in Chilliwack from March 10, 11 and 12: possession of stolen property and three counts of breaching his release order.

Patrick Schryver, Robinson’s co-accused in the Sumas Prairie theft, still has three charges before the courts for that incident: possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breaching his release order.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 30 in Abbotsford.

Schryver has also had new charges since December. He was charged with fleeing from police, resisting a peace officer and breaching his release order on Jan. 14 in Kamloops.



