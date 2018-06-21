Man, woman arrested near Merkley Park in Maple Ridge

Both held in custody for court appearances, police said.

The incident occurred near Merkley Park in Maple Ridge.

A man wanted on a warrant and a woman known to police were arrested Wednesday near Merkley Park in Maple Ridge.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., plainclothes members from the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit were working in the area of 22000-block of 124 Street when they recognized a man wanted on a warrant for breaching his undertaking, stemming from a Coquitlam investigation.

Police said the man ran into a residence. Members of the street team then surrounded the house.

Realizing there was no way out, RCMP said the man surrendered.

While this was unfolding, police said a vehicle pulled into the driveway of the same residence. The driver honked at the police officer, not realizing who they were initially.

The police identified themselves and recognized the female passenger in the vehicle.

Police checks confirmed she was breaching several conditions of her recognizance, one prohibiting her from being in the City of Maple Ridge.

A 32-year-old man and 28-year old Surrey woman were both arrested “without incident” and held in custody for court appearances, police said.