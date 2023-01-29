The Meadowtown Centre B.C. Liquor Store in Pitt Meadows raised $5,814 for the Friends in Need Food Bank during the 2022 holiday season. (Google Maps)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows BC Liquor Stores raise $10,000 for food bank

Fundraising part of provincial campaign that collected nearly $950,000

More than $10,000 is heading to the Friends in Need Food Bank thanks to the fundraising efforts by the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows BC Liquor Stores.

This latest round of fundraising is part of the holiday campaign run by BC Liquor and Cannabis Stores all across the province, which raised $942,168 in total for local food banks.

Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) said that these funds will be distributed to 106 food banks throughout the province at a time when they are desperately needed.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for people in B.C., as we continue to face the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, extreme weather incidents, and increases in the cost of living,” said Lawson.

“Our customers continue to show tremendous commitment to supporting those in need, particularly when it comes to supporting people within their own communities. We are incredibly thankful to our customers and our employees for their generosity in supporting this very worthy cause.”

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 31, the Maple Ridge BC Liquor Store managed to raise $4,605, while the Pitt Meadows location raised a total of $5,814.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

