Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows offer several options for paying respects on Nov. 11

Thousands of people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will gather today to honour our country’s veterans as part of the various Remembrance Day ceremonies happening across the communities.

There are multiple options for participating in Remembrance Day happenings, but it is recommended for every event that participants arrive early in order to secure good spots before the timely processions begin.

Maple Ridge

At the heart of Maple Ridge, between 4,000 to 6,000 locals are expected to gather around the cenotaph at Memorial Peace Park for the annual wreath laying and moment of silence.

For the past two years, the ceremonies have been limited in number, with a virtual event in 2020 and a small in-person ceremony in 2021. But this year, everything is being brought back in full force.

The parade will leave the Royal Canadian Legion’s Maple Ridge Branch #88 (12101-224th St.) at 10:30 a.m. to march to Memorial Peace Park. There will be a pipe band, veterans, cadets, police, firefighters, other first responders, Scouts, Guides, and the legion colour party.

The ceremony is set to start at 10:40 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem.

There will be a roll call, which lists the names of local people who died in the first and second world wars.

This will be followed by a prayer, and at 11 a.m. there will be two minutes of silence.

A bugler will sound the Rouse, a piper will play Lament, and there will be a reading of the poem In Flanders Fields by Canadian John McCrae.

The laying of wreaths at the cenotaph will follow, with politicians representing various levels of government, representatives of the legion, armed forces, cadets, and others paying respects.

And this year, participants will sing God Save the King, and march off with a salute to veterans.

There will be a road closure in effect on 224th Street and the downtown area from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The city advises participants to walk or take transit to the event, but underground parking will be available at Town Centre, accessible from Edge Street, next to The ACT.

Whonnock

The Whonnock Community Association will once again host their annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Whonnock Lake Centre.

Approximately 100 locals are expected to attend the service, which will follow a traditional format.

There will be a recitation of In Flanders Fields and bugle calls that initiate and end the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

The services will start at 10:45 a.m., with a collection of Whonnock Elementary kids reading poems of remembrance after the two minutes of silence has finished.

Participants are advised to arrive with plenty of time to spare, as the Whonnock Lake Centre parking lot gets filled quite fast for the Remembrance Day service.

Whonnock will also have a small ceremony at the Holy Spirit Anglican Church, located at 27123 River Rd.

This will involve the ringing of the church bells 104 times at sunset, which is scheduled to be 4:33 p.m. this year, to mark the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

After the ringing of the bells, attendees will have the chance to share personal stories about their ancestors who lived through war.

Pitt Meadows

In partnership with The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #88, the City of Pitt Meadows will host a variety of activities to honour veterans.

There will be a small parade around Spirit Square, ending with a Ceremony of Remembrance, singing of O Canada, The Last Post, two minutes of silence, pipers, and a reading of In Flanders Fields.

A major part of the ceremony will include members of the legion and the public laying wreaths down in front of the cenotaph located in Spirit Square at 11985 Harris Rd.

It is up to participants to bring their own wreath to the event, as there will not be ones provided to them.

The Pitt Meadows service will also include a salute to a local veteran.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to end around 11:30 a.m.