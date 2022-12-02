Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows see decline in October drug deaths

The total number of local toxic drug deaths is now up to 29 for the year

October’s toxic drug deaths have now brought B.C.’s yearly count up to 1,827, according to the most recent report from the BC Coroners Service.

This now puts the province higher than the total number of toxic drug-related deaths in all of 2020, and makes this the second-highest year for these types of deaths in the province’s history.

Locally, however, these deaths are on the decline, with Maple Ridge only having 29 illicit drug toxicity deaths so far this year. This is down from the 45 deaths for the same time period last year.

But, when adding in the rest of the Fraser North Health Services Delivery Area – which includes Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody – these deaths rise to 18 for the month of October, which is the third highest in the province.

“There is cautious optimism that the transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic is having a positive impact on people being able to access health services to address their drug use,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy.

“Locally, the collaborative work happening between law enforcement, our CSOs, and the front-line agencies working in the community are all components of a continuum of care that’s required to reduce the deaths that we have seen over the last decade.”

“There is no quick fix. All levels of government and all agencies need to focus their response to ensure that we continue to see a decline in drug deaths.”

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, echoed Ruimy’s optimism.

“Our government is expanding and evolving our response to this public-health emergency as we strive to stop the terrible loss of life to the poisoned drug supply,” said Malcolmson.

“While we have been adding new treatment and recovery services, expanding overdose prevention and working to end stigma about addiction, the increasing illicit drug toxicity has taken more lives. We know there is more work to do.”