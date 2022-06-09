The Fraser River along Kanaka Creek Regional Park Fraser Riverfront during a past high-water event. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The Fraser River along Kanaka Creek Regional Park Fraser Riverfront during a past high-water event. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows warn about high flows on Fraser

The River Forecast Centre has high streamflow advisory

There is a flood watch on the Fraser River and its tributaries, as the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory.

The advisory notes that increasing snow melt and rainfall bring a risk for flooding to areas from Quesnel, through the Fraser Canyon to Hope, and all the way to the ocean.

The average snow pack was 165 per cent larger than normal for June 1 across the province, and melting has been delayed by cooler weather. What’s more, there is rain in the forecast for the coming days.

“All regions of the province with snow measurements have snow basin indices greater than 140 per cent of normal, indicating significant risk throughout the B.C. Interior from snowmelt related flooding,” the report says.

Both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have issued warnings.

The City of Maple Ridge advises that the high river flows on the Fraser could remain elevated for two weeks or more.

During this period, the river will remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, in particular heavy rainfall or extreme heat. Long-range (10-day) weather forecasts are not indicating a risk of extreme heat, however continued unsettled weather with precipitation in the B.C. Interior is anticipated to continue being the dominant weather pattern.

READ ALSO: High streamflow advisory for B.C.’s lower Fraser River, snowpack remains high

“Please use caution near rivers and along the dikes, especially with children and pets as the rising water levels could have strong currents and could destabilize riverbanks,” warns Pitt Meadows in social media.

The provincial government advises residents of flood-prone areas to be ready for flooding.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

READ ALSO: Atmospheric rivers bring record rainfall and flooding

Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watchmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
‘Nugget’ the dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta
Next story
Sriracha hot sauce maker warns customers of looming shortage

Just Posted

<em>On the River: The Fishing Industry of Maple Ridge</em> can be viewed online. (Screen grab)
Maple Ridge Family History Group wins provincial honours

The Fraser River along Kanaka Creek Regional Park Fraser Riverfront during a past high-water event. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows warn about high flows on Fraser

Somebody purchased a Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
$1 million lotto ticket purchased in Maple Ridge

Danielle Ryan of Pitt Meadows is a semi-finalist in the SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition. (Screen grab)
Pitt Meadows country artist in vying for $25,000 in national competition