Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows warn about high flows on Fraser

The Fraser River along Kanaka Creek Regional Park Fraser Riverfront during a past high-water event. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

There is a flood watch on the Fraser River and its tributaries, as the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory.

The advisory notes that increasing snow melt and rainfall bring a risk for flooding to areas from Quesnel, through the Fraser Canyon to Hope, and all the way to the ocean.

The average snow pack was 165 per cent larger than normal for June 1 across the province, and melting has been delayed by cooler weather. What’s more, there is rain in the forecast for the coming days.

“All regions of the province with snow measurements have snow basin indices greater than 140 per cent of normal, indicating significant risk throughout the B.C. Interior from snowmelt related flooding,” the report says.

Both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have issued warnings.

The City of Maple Ridge advises that the high river flows on the Fraser could remain elevated for two weeks or more.

During this period, the river will remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, in particular heavy rainfall or extreme heat. Long-range (10-day) weather forecasts are not indicating a risk of extreme heat, however continued unsettled weather with precipitation in the B.C. Interior is anticipated to continue being the dominant weather pattern.

READ ALSO: High streamflow advisory for B.C.’s lower Fraser River, snowpack remains high

“Please use caution near rivers and along the dikes, especially with children and pets as the rising water levels could have strong currents and could destabilize riverbanks,” warns Pitt Meadows in social media.

The provincial government advises residents of flood-prone areas to be ready for flooding.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.