Maple Ridge boy, 13, arrested in alleged assault at Port Coquitlam middle school

Boy alleged to have used inappropriate levels of force to injure the girl

A 13-year-old boy from Maple Ridge is facing possible charges after an alleged assault involving four boys and one girl at a Port Coquitlam middle school.

The incident happened on Jan. 10 at around3:15 p.m. at Citadel Middle School, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believe that a verbal confrontation between four boys and one girl was escalated when the girl allegedly used a low level of physical force, police said.

At that time, the teen from Maple Ridge is alleged to have used an “inappropriate level of force” that injured the girl.

The boy was arrested and released on conditions to appear in Port Coquitlam court at a later date.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate and more evidence needs to be gathered and evaluated, adding that more charges are possible against the other youth involved.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.