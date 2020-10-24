Maple Ridge candidates cast themselves in dramatic comedies

ELECTION LEVITY: MLA hopefuls reveal who should play them on the silver screen

Maple Ridge-Mission Liberal candidate Chelsa Meadus thinks actress Hilary Swank would best portray her on the big screen. (Special to The News Canadian Press/Chris Young)

Too add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, The News asked each candidate the following question:

If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS RIDING

Cheryl Ashlie: Opted not to answer.

Lisa Beare: “Dramatic comedy; Reese Witherspoon.”

MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION EAST RIDING

Bob D’Eith: “Science fiction, Chris Pratt”

Chelsa Meadus: “An inspiration dramatic comedy. Hilary Swank.”

Matt Trenholm: “It would be a comedy and, for sure, Zac Efron would play me.”

