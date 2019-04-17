Maple Ridge Car Free Day new in June

Vintage car display will be part of Car Free Day. (THE NEWS/files)

Combines three events into one in downtown

Combine the annual Race the Ridge cycle event, a shopping treasure hunt and the Food Truck Festival into one day and what do you have? A brand new event for the downtown called Maple Ridge Car Free Day.

The event takes place Sunday, June 16, on Father’s Day. Tourism Maple Ridge, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Association, Local Ride, Race the Ridge and the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival are all joining in the effort.

In addition to the cycling race, there will be a Kiwanis pancake breakfast in the morning, replaced by a craft beer tent in the afternoon, highlighting local brews of Maple Ridge. Street performers and artists and a display by Golden Ears Vintage Cars are also part of the day.

Road closures though will be similar as for other special events.

“The only street that’s closed off is 224th Street,” explained the city’s tourism coordinator Kathryn Baird.

“This animated family-friendly downtown activation will profile our walkable downtown, local businesses, unique attractions, farm to table food and beverages, people and culture.”



Race the Ridge goes June 16, Father’s Day, as part of Car Free Day. (THE NEWS/files)