Maple Ridge church helps out with backpack program

Local pastor David Edgerton pounded the pavement in the Vancouver Marathon in four and a half hours and in the process, raised $1,500 for Maple Ridge’s Starfish Backpack program.

Add in the proceeds from the spring fair, and St. George’s Church has recently contributed $3,000 to the good cause, it said in a news release.

The Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge runs the Starfish Backpack program, which provides kids in need with backpacks, with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, plus snacks on weekends.

The program was created in response to teachers hearing the cry of their students, said Edgerton. “Teachers were heartbroken to hear their students were coming to class Monday morning hungry, reporting that they had not eaten over the weekend.”

St. Georges also raised money during its fall fair last year and raised enough funds for six backpacks. “We are delighted to raise the same total in 2018,” Edgerton said.

The church also as online donation button on its website.