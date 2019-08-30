THE NEWS/files Golden Ears United Church has its flags back, after they went missing in June.

Maple Ridge church recovers flags

Gay and transgender pride banners found in park

The two pride flags stolen from outside Golden Ears United Church in July, have been found, none the worse for wear.

Pam Kennedy said a local resident found the flags, along with the poles, in Haney Nokai Park, just north of the church on 222nd Street, two weeks ago.

Kennedy said church members suspect that whoever took them got nervous and dumped them in the park once the story about the theft got out. The flags were not damaged and they’ll be going back outside the church soon, although they may be installed a higher point to make them less accessible.

Church members had earlier searched the park, she added.

“It was my guess that it was a prank, ‘I dare you,’ kind of thing,” Kennedy said.

“I think it’s a good sign, really, that it was just a bunch of dumb kids, daring each other on.”

The flags, a gay pride flag and a transgender pride flag, were put up in June after Golden Ears United Church became part of Affirm United, an organization that works for the full inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in the United Church of Canada, as well as in society in general.

There has been no other reaction or comments since the flags were displayed in June, Kennedy added.


Most Read