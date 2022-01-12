Maple Ridge city hall answering questions about assessments

In a year of large increases, city advises deadline for appeal is Jan. 31

City Hall advises residents they have until the end of this month to appeal their property assessment. (The News files)

Property assessments are up considerably across the Lower Mainland, and the City of Maple Ridge is getting calls from concerned citizens.

The city is advising residents that they have until Jan. 31 to appeal their assessment, in a press release on Tuesday.

Maple Ridge’s typical assessment for single family homes rose 37 per cent, from $814,000 last year to $1.12 million – an increase of $304,000 in a single year.

Property owners should receive their 2022 Property Assessment Notices from the BC Assessment Authority in the mail by Jan. 15. These independent valuations are used by local governments to calculate property tax rates. The city advises those who think their assessment is incorrect can file an appeal before the deadline. The appeal process is set out on the BC Assessment website at bcassessment.ca.

“We receive a lot of calls at this time of year as people try to calculate how their new assessment will impact their property taxes,” said CK Lee, city manager of revenue and collection. “We have developed the 2022 Residential Property Tax Estimator for citizens to estimate their taxes from the preliminary Financial Plan that Council has approved.”

Property owners can access this online tool by visiting mapleridge.ca/178.

“The BC Assessment website has informative videos to help you understand the independent assessment process and how property taxes are calculated,” said Trevor Thompson, city chief financial officer.

Some of the videos include:

If you have questions about your Maple Ridge property taxes, call 604-467-7316.